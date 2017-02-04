Marchers Protesting President Trump's Immigration Policy Block Streets in New Haven | NBC Connecticut
Marchers Protesting President Trump's Immigration Policy Block Streets in New Haven

    Protesters blocking traffic on Route 34 in New Haven Saturday afternoon.

    Protesters opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies blocked traffic on the Route 34 connector and backed it up near exit 1 on Interstate 91 in New Haven, according to an NBC Connecticut crew on scene.

    A group of approximately 100 protesters took to the streets Saturday afternoon, at one point blocking traffic on the Route 34 connector. Local and state police responded to move the marchers to the side of the road to clear a path for traffic.

    Protesters said they wanted to make a statement against a list of grievances including concerns with the new Trump administration.

    “This administration is attacking the people and this is a unity demonstration. Like we bring in the Latinos, that white people, the black, the Muslim, to work together,” said protest organizer John Lugo.

    Protesters said several people were arrested. Connecticut state police confirmed there were several arrests but details were not immediately available.

    Rallies protesting President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration continued across the country Saturday even after a federal judge blocked the order Friday and the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department announced they were not enforcing the order.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

