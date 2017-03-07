Marijuana Debate Starts at Connecticut's Capitol

Police say allowing recreational marijuana could be a recipe for disaster but budget writers see dollar signs.

The question over whether Connecticut will become the next state to legalize and regulation the recreational use of marijuana started Tuesday in Hartford.

The first public hearing was held on the prospect of having regulations drafted for a committee by October, which could then make recommendations to lawmakers for the next legislative session.

Opponents said the only reason the issue is being raised this year and being taken seriously, is because the state is facing more than $3 billion in combined deficits over the next two years.

Rep. Vincent Candelora remarked that it's not a coincidence that the two members of the General Assembly pushing the hardest in the most public arena for legalization, are members of the Appropriations Committee.

“I feel their pain," Rep. Candelora said. "I know what they’re going through, but I certainly don’t want to see this type of revenue stream coming into Connecticut.”

But Rep. Toni Walker and Rep. Melissa Ziobron said they've struck up a bipartisan partnership, that, yes, is built on generating revenue from marijuana sales, but it's also an opportunity they said for the issue to be handled properly.

“In Connecticut, we need to make sure that all of the issues are addressed," said Rep. Walker, who chairs the Appropriations Committee.

Ziobron added, “We need to make sure that we don’t repeat the mistakes of Colorado which is why I’ve been waiting to promote or propose a bill like mine.”

In Colorado, they've seen hospital visits rise by 300% related to marijuana, from .8 percent during the period 2001-2009, but spiked to 2.4 percent in 2015, according to a report compiled by the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

The revenue from marijuana, however, can't be ignored. Colorado taxes marijuana in two ways. First, all medical and retail products are subject to a state sales tax of 2.9 percent, while all retail products also face a 10 percent special sales tax.

Law enforcement in Connecticut are opposed to allow marijuana to become mainstream like alcohol. They only see downfalls.

“In Connecticut we believe this will do nothing to increase our quality of life, revenue will more than offset for the cost to regulate and for us to police," said John Salvatore, Monroe's Police Chief. “We do believe the recreational use of marijuana will diminish the quality of life in our state.”

The governor has been lukewarm to any marijuana legalization proposal, but has stopped short of saying he would veto a bill if one made it to his desk.

Voters in Massachusetts approved the regulation and sale of marijuana last November, and sales there are expected to start in July, 2018.

Ziobron said Connecticut has a chance to have regulations ready to go for possible legislation as early as the fall, and avoiding any kinds of delays that are being experience in Massachusetts.

“They say it’s legal for you to own it but they can’t go and buy it anywhere. I don’t think that’s the best public policy either.”

Guilford High School student Danielle Ott is adamantly opposed to marijuana use, and said she fears for the example passage would set for younger generations.

“What you perceive as OK is what we’ll begin to perceive as OK as well, so I hope you’ll consider what effects this will have on the youth."