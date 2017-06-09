Massachusetts Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Union | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Massachusetts Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Union

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBCConnecticut.com
    File photo

    A 27-year-old Brookfield, Massachusetts man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Union on Thursday evening.

    Police said Christopher Larson, 27, of Brookfield, Massachusetts, lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curve and hit a tree, according to state police.

    Police said the crash happened on Route 171 at 5:24 p.m. and Larson was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 860-896-3222, extension 8037.


    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices