Massachusetts Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Union

A 27-year-old Brookfield, Massachusetts man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Union on Thursday evening.

Police said Christopher Larson, 27, of Brookfield, Massachusetts, lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curve and hit a tree, according to state police.

Police said the crash happened on Route 171 at 5:24 p.m. and Larson was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 860-896-3222, extension 8037.



