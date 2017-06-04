Massive Water Main Break Closes Street in Milford | NBC Connecticut
Massive Water Main Break Closes Street in Milford

    Milford Police Department

    Milford Police are advising people to avoid the area of Helwig Street between Factory Lane and High Street after what they describe as a massive water main break Sunday night. 

    Milford Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said crews responded to the break around 5:45 p.m. 

    Police are on scene along with the fire department and other agencies working to repair the break. 

    This story is developing and we will update it with more information as it becomes available. 

    Check back for updates. 

    Published 22 minutes ago
