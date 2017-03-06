Opponents Plan Meeting to Discuss East Windsor Casino

Opponents of the casino in East Windsor are planning on holding a meeting tomorrow night.

The idea for a third casino in the state will be a hot topic this week with several events planned.

Steve Wandzy and others are teaming up to stop a gaming facility from being built in East Windsor.

“There are so many things that you want to protect your family and your community from,” Wandzy said.

On Monday, they will hold a meeting and hear from former U.S. Congressman Bob Steele who wrote a book about the downsides of a casino.

“We just want to present a more balanced sort of set of information that the towns people can think for themselves about the pros and cons of having a casino in their hometown,” Wandzy said.

A week ago, the town of East Windsor gave the okay to the tribes to transform an old movie theater lot near I-91 into a casino.

“Make something happen. So this is something. They will put 350 million or something like that into building the property. And it will be more tax revenue for the town,” Walter Olander of East Windsor, said.

Supporters point to the hundreds of jobs that will be created and potentially eight and a half million dollars in yearly payments to the town.

The tribes say a third site is needed to help compete with a casino opening in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Opponents have started petitions to force a town meeting and referendum, as well as to send a message to state leaders who still need to approve the casino expansion.

“Property values number one on average go down five to ten percent. That’s been well researched. Crime is certainly going to go up. Traffic is going to go up. The strain on our local infrastructure, our roads,” Wandzy said.

Monday’s meeting about the casino concerns is at 7 p.m. at the high school.

It’s expected the town and the legislature will hold meetings on Thursday.