Men Assaulted Chinese Food Delivery Driver, Stole Car

Ansonia police are searching for three men who assaulted a Chinese food delivery driver and stole his car.

Police said they responded to Dwight Street in Ansonia just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the assault and robbery and the delivery driver said three men, including one with a gun, approached him when he got out of his car to drop off food.

Two of the men assaulted him, while the other took his car, a black four-door 2009 Honda Accord with New York plates HBY5939.

The delivery driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Christopher Kelley at 203-735-1885.and not approach the car.