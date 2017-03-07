Meriden police have arrested a third suspect in a violent assault at a local Stop & Shop in February.

Christopher Monteleone, of Waterbury, turned himself in on Tuesday. He and two other men are accused of harassing a husband and wife, beating the husband unconscious and knocking several of his teeth out in an incident on Feb. 12.

The victims told police they were walking into the grocery store on Broad Street when five men started harassing them and followed them into the store.

Inside the store, the men surrounded the couple and threatened to punch the victim’s wife, police said.

When the husband verbally objected, one of the men punched him from behind and knocked him unconscious. Police said several of the victim’s teeth were knocked out and he required medical treatment.

The victims told police they didn’t know any of the attackers and police said it appears the attack was not provoked.

Monteleone was charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

Two other men, Thomas Zanone, of Waterbury, and Robert Cote, of Meriden, were previously arrested and charged with assault, conspiracy to commit assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit endangerment and breach of peace in the same case.