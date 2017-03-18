Meriden Police Investigate Shooting Inside Local Restaurant

A 29-year-old man as seriously hurt when he was shot in the neck in Meriden overnight, police said.

Officers in the area of 105 Colony Street were approached around 1:45 a.m. by several people who reported a shooting inside the address, which houses the 105 Restaurant and Lounge. Police said the victim had already been taken to Midstate Medical Center by private vehicle.

According to police, the victim was shot once in the neck and was transported from Midstate to an area trauma center. His injuries are listed as serious but non-life threatening. He was not publicly identified.

Police said the shooting did occur inside the restaurant but no other injuries were reported. Officers are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6318.