Meriden Woman Pays for Oil Delivered to Wrong House

A Meriden woman said the oil she paid for was delivered to the wrong house.

Brittney Fletcher said it was her first experience with home heating oil.

In September, she noticed the tank was getting low. She went online and scheduled a delivery for the following month and paid with a credit card.

Fletcher was not home the day of the service and assumed the tank had been filled. A few weeks later, she noticed it was nearly empty.

Fletcher called the oil company and spoke to the owner, who said he delivered the oil himself and left the invoice in the mailbox. When he described the house to her, Fletcher realized the driver had mistakenly filled her neighbor’s tank.

Fletcher’s neighbor ended up finding the invoice mixed in with a stack of mail.

Fletcher said the owner was adamant that he delivered the oil to the correct address.

After NBC Connecticut's consumer team spoke with the owner, he admitted he may have made a mistake and agreed to refund Fletcher’s money.

By that point, Fletcher had already disputed the charge with the credit card company and it was wiped out.

Her experience is a good example of the protections a credit card offers over debit or cash. If you have a complaint that you are unable to resolve directly with the merchant, you can dispute the charge, as Fletcher did.