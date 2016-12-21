Meriden Woman Stabbed Victim with Scissors: Hamden Police

Hamden police have arrested a Meriden woman accused of stabbing another woman during a fight in February.

Police said on Feb. 21, Officer Jennifer King saw a large crowd and a fight in progress near the corner of Morse Street and Columbus Street. When King got close, she heard a woman screaming that she’d been stabbed.

According to police the suspect, identified as Gloria Williams, 54, stabbed the victim, 27, multiple times with scissors when the victim tried to get between Williams and the victim’s sister.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. She was not identified.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Williams and on Dec. 17, West Haven police detained Williams and turned her over to Hamden police.

Williams was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.