Commuters on Metro-North might experience some delays and service changes following a Thursday derailment in Rye, officials said.

Metro-North will run a normal service Friday on the New Haven line, however, MTA officials said commuters could experience some service changes and delays up to 15 minutes following Thursday evening's derailment in Westchester.

Riders traveling between Stamford and Rye to Grand Central Terminal will need to use the outbound platform, while customers traveling to New Haven will need to use the inbound platform, MTA officials said. Commuters should listen for announce at the station.

It comes on the heals of a derailment in Rye that injured more than a dozen people.

Thirteen people were injured in the derailment, including four people who required treatment at a hospital, officials said. At least one person was seen being taken off the train by stretcher.

Officials said five cars of the 12-car train derailed northeast of the Rye station, which is on the New Haven line. All of the affected cars were still upright after the derailment.

A Metro-North spokeswoman said Friday morning that the train has been partially removed, with some cars still there. Track repairs have started, she said.



The cause of the derailment is under investigation. Westchester County Executive Robert Astorino said the train appeared to be going around a curve at a speed faster than the 10 mph allowed.

"It's likely that it's excessive speed around that curve," Astorino said.

MTA would not confirm Astorino's statement about the speed, but said a speed restriction was set for the curve Thursday because of hot weather.

The train was headed south and scheduled to get into Grand Central at 5:42 p.m., officials said. It was approaching the Rye station when it derailed at 5 p.m.

Kim Rosenberg said the train lurched to the left.

"Smoke started rising, and you felt like you were riding on rocks," Rosenberg said. "People started to scream, and you were just hanging on the front of the seat."

"It felt like we were going to tip over," another passenger said.

Passengers were transferred to another train by 6:30 p.m., and crews were working to remove the derailed train Thursday night.

The MTA said it's optimistic it will be a "relatively normal" commute for Metro-North riders on Friday morning.