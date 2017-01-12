Middletown Mayor Considers Run for Governor

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew is considering a run for governor and has filed paperwork for an exploratory committee.

“For too long, the focus of our government has been to assist people at the very top. The people in the middle are left behind,” Drew said in a statement.

Drew, the father of four, was first elected mayor of Middletown in 2011 and is serving his third term.

“We must recognize that we have the opportunity and responsibility to think big and to make the bold changes that will tangibly improve life for the people of Connecticut. Seniors should be able to retire comfortably, parents should be able to send their kids to great public schools, and workers deserve good jobs to support their families,” he said.

“If this past election proved anything, it’s that politics is broken. We need to change that. We can lead the nation in creating an economy that works for everyone,” Drew said in a statement.