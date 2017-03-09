Middletown Woman Charged After 1- and 4-Year-Old Children Were Found Alone: Police | NBC Connecticut
Middletown Woman Charged After 1- and 4-Year-Old Children Were Found Alone: Police

    A 40-year-old Middletown woman has been charged with several counts of risk of injury to children after a social services employee contacted police about four children between the ages of 1 and 4 being left alone in a home. 

    The employee went to an undisclosed address Wednesday because she had an appointment with the parents and one of the young children answered the door, according to police. 

    Police were then called to the home just after 3:30 p.m. to investigate a report that four young children were home alone and authorities determined two 1-year-old children and two 4-year-old children had been alone for around an hour and a half, according to the arraignment report. 

    Jennifer Gambo, 40, of Middletown, was charged with four counts of risk of injury to a child. She was released on a $5,000 surety bond and is due in court today.

    Published 28 minutes ago

