Mild Temperatures Hurting Cold Weather Businesses

The mild temperatures have put a damper on those trying to make money off the winter weather.

“The only thing that keeps us going is snowstorms, and right now we’re not having them,” explains Larsen Ace Hardware Manager, Stephen Glynn.

Glynn said January and February are typically the slowest months of the year for hardware stores.

A full display of gloves and hand warmers hangs on store shelves of Larsen Ace Hardware, while electric warmers and ice melt sit untouched nearby.

“Normally people when it gets really cold, they’ll use their fireplaces to keep stuff warm, and that’s not going too good either,” Glynn pointed out.

He said the store still has 85 percent of the ice melt they started with at the beginning of the season.

“Last year, we didn’t sell a lot of ice melt. We had to store it for this year, and we got it for this year, we ordered more, but we haven’t even gotten into last year’s stuff yet,” he explained.

This January has been 6.7 degrees above average and businesses that bank of bad weather are wishing for more snow and cold.

Oil delivery man Mike Orlowski said he’s noticed that his customers aren’t buying as much this winter, finding savings for the second year in a row.

“Percentage wise we’re probably somewhat close to last year, so it’s down a little,” Orlowski said.

The price of oil is up 70 cents from this time last year, according to Barney Barker Oil. On Wednesday, they charged $2.19 a gallon. On this day in 2016, oil was $1.49, but in 2015 it was $2.35.

Meanwhile, Birch Hill Landscape has had to park their plows longer than they’d like this winter.

“We’re probably 20 percent down,” said owner Michael Niro.

Before the season started, the company estimated more winter weather than we’ve experienced.

“One storm a week at least, whether it be just a dusting whether it’s a six inch storm, you predict we get something once a week,” Niro said .

Niro said it’s not too late to make up for the losses so far this season.

“I’m looking for more sizeable storms: six inches, eight inches, hopefully something 10 to 12,” he said. “It could snow twice a week from now until April, we had snow April 4th."