Mild Temperatures for President's Day Weekend

Temperatures were mild today with many locations rising into the middle 40s.

Temperatures will be more seasonable tomorrow and Friday with high temperatures only reaching middle 30s.

The forecast for President's Day Weekend is looking very pleasant. Partly sunny skies on Saturday with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Temperatures rise to near 50 degrees by Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

The beautiful weather continues right into President's Day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 40s.

The weather over the next several days will be tranquil with no big storms in the forecast.