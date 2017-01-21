Monday's Nor'easter Brings a Wintry Mix and Gusty Winds

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert Monday for a Nor'easter that's expected to bring rain, sleet and gusty winds.

Temperatures climbed into the middle 50s Saturday and we're expecting the mild weather to stick around for Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Connecticut is in for an active weather pattern over the next seven days. The mild weather this weekend will be followed by a powerful Nor'easter that moves in on Monday.

A significant Nor'easter moves into the state on Monday. This storm will pack a punch with a wintry mix transitioning over to heavy rain and a strong wind. Some of our computer models are estimating wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.

Temperatures on Monday will struggle to make it out of the middle 30s inland. Therefor we continue to monitor the threat for snow and sleet in the northwest hills. Right now, it looks like enough warm air will be in place that it will be primarily heavy rain and sleet for northern Litchfield county. The rest of the state will be dealing with all rain. Of course we will continue to review the latest information and change our forecast accordingly.

The remnants of the storm will continue right into Tuesday. Heavy rain showers with a strong southerly wind can be expected for most of the day.

Conditions improve drastically on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures once again flirting with 50 degrees.