Fairfield Teacher Accused of Exposing Himself to Minor

A Fairfield teacher has been charged with risk of injury and public indecency after he allegedly exposed himself to a minor, according to Fairfield police.

Jeff Iwanicki, 44, turned himself in to Fairfield police on Monday. He is accused of exposing himself to a minor twice.

Police did not say where or when the incident happened.

Iwanicki is charged with risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor, public indecency and breach of peace. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

A Fairfield teacher has been charged with risk of injury and public indecency after he allegedly exposed himself to a minor, according to Fairfield police.

Iwanicki is listed as a tech teacher at Fairfield Warde High School. District

Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones said in a statement that when school officials learned of allegations about one month ago and Iwanicki was immediately placed on administrative leave, and that he has not had any contact with students at the school since then.