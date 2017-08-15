Milford Man Accused of Threatening to Harm Unborn Child - NBC Connecticut
Milford Man Accused of Threatening to Harm Unborn Child

    Milford police have arrested a local man who is accused of threatening to harm an unborn child.

    Police said they responded to a home on Wepawaug Drive Monday to investigate a possible domestic violence incident and arrested 18-year-old Joshua Armstrong.

    Police said he was accused of threatening to harm the unborn child of a female inside the home and grabbed the victim by the collar of her shirt.

    Armstrong was charged with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

    He was released on a promise to appear in court today.

