Milford Police Arrest Transit Employee Accused of Theft

Milford police arrested a Milford Transit employee accused of stealing approximately $4,500 from the agency.

Melissa Drinkwater, 33, was arrested Sunday and charged with third-degree larceny.

According to Milford police, Drinkwater was working for Milford Transit collecting funds from riders buying parking passes at the train station. Police allege that Drinkwater stole the cash between November and December 2016.

The Stratford woman was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.