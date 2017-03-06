Milford Pushing Back on Silver Sands Construction Plan

Milford city officials and residents say they don't like the state's plan to start charging visitors for parking, build new bathrooms, administrative offices, and a snack bar at Silver Sands State Park.

Residents voiced their opposition to the plan months ago, but Sen. Gayle Slossberg has now filed a state Freedom of Information Act request asking for information about the project. Sen. Slossberg opposes any changes to Silver Sands.

"It is just incredible to me that this unwanted, multimillion dollar project would move forward at the same time that it's being proposed that millions will be cut from our schools and town," said Slossberg in a statement.

She's referring to the millions in cuts to Milford that are proposed in the governor's budget. The governor's proposed spending plan cut municipal and education funding by more than $12 million.

The city's mayor, Benjamin Blake, said the Silver Sands project comes off as tone-deaf to a town being slashed by the governor.

“It really is unthinkable that at a time when the state has a $1.5 billion deficit that the state is trying to make up, that they’re going to be spending millions and millions of dollars creating these facilities for the state that nobody locally wants,” said Blake, a Democrat.

Blake also has worries of what may happen to nearby neighborhoods if visitors start being charged for admission, the way they are at other state beaches.

“Those are some of the most dense neighborhoods that we have, and that’s going to bring huge parking issues and other types of issues to those neighborhoods and it’s going to cause a lot of trouble locally.”

On the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website, they discuss they project's benefits.

"Silver Sands State Park has grown increasingly popular over the years, and now welcomes an estimated 250,000 visitors a year. The public who use this park need the basic services that this project will provide, including bathrooms, an area to change clothes, space for lifeguards and environmental conservation police staff, and a small stand for food and drink. The project will also increase the efficiency of the management of the property."