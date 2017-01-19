Milford Schools Worker Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

An employee of the Milford Public Schools was charged with possessing child pornography, the school said.

Douglas Mehan was arrested on Jan. 13 following an investigation that started in November 2016, police said.

Mehan was placed on administrative leave following the arrest.

"Based on the nature of the investigation, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police department’s investigation," Milford Public Schools released in a statement.

Police said the 50-year-old uploaded videos of child pornography at his Milford residence on Bray Avenue.

The investigations conducted by the police and school officials found that the charges were not related to a student with the Milford school district, the school said.

Mehan's bond was set at $25,000.