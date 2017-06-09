Police took a naked man into custody after a crash in Hartford on Friday.

A minor crash in West Hartford led to a bizarre incident in Hartford where police subdued a naked man they said was under the influence of PCP and marijuana.

West Hartford police said there was a minor crash in town and the driver fled the scene, then got into another crash near the 7-Eleven just over the line in Hartford.

Hartford police said the man had PCP and marijuana, went to 7-Eleven and was subdued.

One Twitter user posted photos of the scene and said the man was naked when he got out of the car and stood on top of the vehicle.

Police said they expect drug and motor vehicle charges.