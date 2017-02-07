Some people suffered minor injuries after a person yelled “bomb” or “gun” in a courtroom at New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon and people started running out of the room, according to state police.

State police said troopers responded to the courthouse at 121 Elm St. around 12:20 p.m. after marshals reported that a man started chanting in the courtroom.

The judge asked the man to leave the courtroom, but he refused and marshals removed him, state police said.

At some point, someone in the courtroom yelled “bomb” or “gun,” prompting people to run out of the courtroom.

Minor injuries were reported and man is being held while authorities investigate, according to state police, and they said they did not find any guns or bombs.

It’s not clear why the man was there. State police said he was not due to appear for a case nor does it appear he knew anyone scheduled to appear.

No additional information was immediately available.