A 7-year-old Harford girl is missing after her mother took her, according to police, and a Silver Alert has been issued.

Police are looking for 7-year-old Paige Prescod. She is 4-feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Paige’s mother, 34-year-old Khalilah French, took her and the alert lists the case as a family abduction.

Khalilah has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-9 and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.



