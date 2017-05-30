Missing 7-Year-Old Hartford Girl Was Taken By Her Mother: Police | NBC Connecticut
Missing 7-Year-Old Hartford Girl Was Taken By Her Mother: Police

    A 7-year-old Harford girl is missing after her mother took her, according to police, and a Silver Alert has been issued.

    Police are looking for 7-year-old Paige Prescod. She is 4-feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

    Police said Paige’s mother, 34-year-old Khalilah French, took her and the alert lists the case as a family abduction.

    Khalilah has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-9 and weighs 160 pounds.

    Anyone with information should call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago
