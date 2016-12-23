Missing Clinton Man Might Be in New York City

Police are asking for help to find a Clinton man who has been missing since Thursday.

Edmond Frimpong, 32, does not drive and is believed to have taken a train to New York City, according to police.

He is in need of medications, which he does not have with him and does not have any known connections in New York City, but used a bank card on lower 8th Ave, police said.

Anyone with information on him should call the Clinton Police department.

You can reach Cpl. Kyle Strunjo, Sgt. Jermeiah Dunn or Sgt. Joseph Flynn at 860-669-0451 or email Kstrunjo@clintonct.org, jdunn@clintonct.org or jflynn@clintonct.org.