Moe's Offers $5 Burritos to Celebrate UConn 100th Straight Win
Moe’s Offers $5 Burritos to Celebrate UConn 100th Straight Win

    Moe’s Southwest Grill is celebrating the 100th consecutive win for the UConn women’s basketball team by offering $5 burritos in Connecticut Wednesday.   

    Moe’s Southwest Grill is a sponsor of UConn athletics and in addition to the $5 burritos, it will also be giving away 100 bonus points to all Rockin’ Rewards customers who check in on the mobile app tomorrow. 

    • These are the participating restaurants: 
    • Avon: 385 West Main St.
    • Branford: 1060 West Main St.
    • Bristol: 641 Farmington Ave.
    • Brookfield: 174 Federal Road
    • Enfield: 25 Hazard Ave.
    • Fairfield: 2267 Black Rock Turnpike
    • Glastonbury: 2450 Main St.
    • Groton: 220 Rt-12
    • Hamden: 2100 Dixwell Ave.
    • Hartford: 30 State House Square
    • Mansfield: 195 Storrs Road
    • New Haven: 46 Whitney Ave.
    • Newington: 3145 Berlin Turnpike
    • Southington: 720 Queen St.
    • South Windsor: 535 Evergreen Way
    • Vernon: 35 Talcottville Road
    • Wallingford: 970 North Colony Road
    • Waterford: 903-915 Hartford Turnpike
    • Windsor: 697 Poquonock Ave.

    Published 43 minutes ago

