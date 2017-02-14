Moe’s Offers $5 Burritos to Celebrate UConn 100th Straight Win

Moe’s Southwest Grill is celebrating the 100th consecutive win for the UConn women’s basketball team by offering $5 burritos in Connecticut Wednesday.
Moe’s Southwest Grill is a sponsor of UConn athletics and in addition to the $5 burritos, it will also be giving away 100 bonus points to all Rockin’ Rewards customers who check in on the mobile app tomorrow.
- These are the participating restaurants:
- Avon: 385 West Main St.
- Branford: 1060 West Main St.
- Bristol: 641 Farmington Ave.
- Brookfield: 174 Federal Road
- Enfield: 25 Hazard Ave.
- Fairfield: 2267 Black Rock Turnpike
- Glastonbury: 2450 Main St.
- Groton: 220 Rt-12
- Hamden: 2100 Dixwell Ave.
- Hartford: 30 State House Square
- Mansfield: 195 Storrs Road
- New Haven: 46 Whitney Ave.
- Newington: 3145 Berlin Turnpike
- Southington: 720 Queen St.
- South Windsor: 535 Evergreen Way
- Vernon: 35 Talcottville Road
- Wallingford: 970 North Colony Road
- Waterford: 903-915 Hartford Turnpike
- Windsor: 697 Poquonock Ave.
