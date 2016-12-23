Mom, 5 Children Kidnapped, Locked in Bridgeport Basement: Police

A mother and her five children were kidnapped and held against their will in a Bridgeport basement, police said.

On Dec. 20, the victim's family told police that the woman and her children had been missing for more than 24 hours. The family explained that she had been taken by her ex-boyfriend, Morlo Macklin, who was holding them in the basement, which he has done "often", according to police documents.

When police when to follow up at a Laurel Avenue home, the residents Charles Washington and Sandra Ouattara told police they did not know who Macklin was or about the domestic violence allegations.

It was later determined that Ouattara is Macklin's sister.

The next day, police returned to the address and met by the same couple who were uncooperative. Police explained they did not need a warrant to seep the home for any potential victims being held illegally before entering the home.

The 41-year-old victim and her five children, a 13-year-old boy, 4-year-old twins, a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old, were found in what police described as deplorable conditions. Police said the basement was as cold as 40 degrees and the children were barefoot and wearing shorts. The family did not have proper food, water or a bathroom.

All victims were transported to the hospital.

Macklin, 42, was charged with five counts of risk of injury and his bond was set at $500,000.

Ouattara and Washington were both charged with five counts of risk of injury, hindering prosecution and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Both of their bonds were set at $300,000 each.