A Plainfield woman is accused of driving under the influence with her 5-year-old daughter in the car, according to Plainfield police.

Sarah Graveline, 35, was arrested Monday in connection with an accident on Nov. 13, 2016. Police allege that on that day Graveline was driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle near 808 Norwich Road in Plainfield. According to police, the car was in the northbound lane then swerved into the southbound lane and hit a guard rail before running off the road.

Graveline and her daughter were taken to emergency care for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police got a search and seizure warrant for Graveline’s blood test results and later issued a warrant for her arrest. Graveline turned herself in on Jan. 23.

Graveline is charged with failure to drive right, operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and risk of injury to a minor. She was issued a $1,500 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.