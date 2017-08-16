Montville Man Has Been Missing for Months

Police are asking for help to find a Montville man who has been missing since May.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Kiggans has been missing since May 4 and was last seen in the Norwich area, police said.

He has three tattoos. One is four stars behind his right ear, another is “Faith” on his left wrist and the other is “Loyalty” on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on where Kiggans is should contact Officer Moorehead by phone at the Montville Police Department at 860-848-7510 x125 or by email.



