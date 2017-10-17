Mosquitoes trapped in two Connecticut towns have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), according to state officials.

The mosquitoes were trapped in Hampton and Voluntown on Oct. 5 and Oct. 10.

It is the first time this season that the state has found EEE-positive mosquitoes in the state.

"Although the weather has cooled and mosquito populations are declining, the late season detection of EEE virus in eastern Connecticut requires continued monitoring and attention," said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven.

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare, but serious virus that can cause neurological problems in humans, according to state officials.

An average of 6 human cases are diagnosed in the U.s. each year. The mortality rate is 30-percent, state officials said.

The first human case and death related to EEE in Connecticut happened in October 2013.