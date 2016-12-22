Mostly Rain on Christmas Eve

A few flurries moved through earlier today, but the next chance for precipitation looks like rain.

It will be dry on Friday, with abundant sunshine. Friday evening will be better for last-minute shopping than Saturday, simply because precipitation moves in on Christmas Eve.

While some snow flakes are possible in the hills Saturday morning, most of the state will see rain with temperatures rising to near 40 degrees.

Christmas Day looks dry with sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

So what about a white Christmas? The only way that happens, is if the current snow pack lasts until Sunday. There's a decent chance that happens where the snow depth is currently a few inches.

It turns colder for a brief period Monday, when temperatures will be reluctant to rise and highs should only be in the 30s.

A more organized round of precipitation early next week will come from a cold front, on Tuesday, but it will be warm. With temperatures in the 50s, rain showers are expected.