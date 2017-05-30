Mother of Newborn Found in Danbury Released From Hospital

The mother of a newborn baby boy found abandoned behind a Danbury grocery store last week was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the mother was treated and released from the Danbury Hospital but could not confirm the dates.

Last Friday, the mother walked into the police station after police asked the public for assistance identifying the woman.

Officers had been looking for her since they received a 911 call on May 23 from someone who found the baby wrapped in women's clothing behind the grocery store at 397 Main St.

The newborn was taken to the hospital and police set out to find the mother, who they feared might need medical attention or could be the victim of a crime herself.

To help find her, authorities released photos of some of the articles of clothing found with the baby and police said markings on a blue T-shirt were integral in the investigation.

Police did not provide any further information on the condition of the child. He is in the custody of the state Department of Children and Families, which will determine where the baby will end up.

It is not clear if the mother will face charges. The investigation is active and ongoing.