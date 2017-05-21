Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Manchester Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Manchester Saturday.

Police said that around 6:15 p.m. the motorcycle was traveling west on West Middle Turnpike when it was struck by a car turning left from the driveway at Wickham Park. The 29-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured and rushed to Hartford Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. Police said he was not wearing helmet.

The 18-year-old driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to Hartford Hospital. A passenger was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with minor injuries and two other passengers refused treatment on scene.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Justin Gaudino at 860-533-8651.



