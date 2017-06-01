Motorcyclist Injured in Milford Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Milford Wednesday.

Police said a vehicle was turning south from Sigwin Drive onto North Street around 4:30 p.m. and the motorcycle was going north on North Street, approaching Sigwin Drive, when the vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was thrown to the ground and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Milford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Milford Police Traffic Division at (203) 878-5244 or Officer Steve Carney (203) 783-4751 or email scarney@ci.milford.ct.us.



