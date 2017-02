Mountain Road in Suffield was closed Monday morning after a car struck a pole, taking down wires.

Police said the accident happened between Phelps Road and North/South Stone Street. No injuries were reported, but police said it will take several hours to make repairs.

Drivers can use North Stone Road and Warnertown Road to get around the closure.