Mouth Southington Gets Big Turnout on MLK Day

Big crowds filled ski slopes throughout the state on Monday. But while Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a holiday, the ski industry has seen solid turnout all season long.

"We've had plenty of cold temperatures for snowmaking and the weather has been favorable on the weekends so people have been coming out," said Jay Dougherty, General Manager of Mount Southington.

Last season, because of unseasonably warm weather, Mount Southington didn't open until January 6, their latest opening ever. This season, they opened Dec. 17.

"In that two and a half weeks, we have the holiday week, the Christmas Vacation week, and then we also start to trail in toward this Martin Luther King Day," said Dougherty.

Mohawk Mountain says they should easily triple last MLK weekend. Powder Ridge says they have double the business this season compared to 2016. And Ski Sundown says they have been open three times the number of days this season compared to last.