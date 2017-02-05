Mansfield Restaurant Closed After Small Fire

TOAST Restaurant in Mansfield will be closed for several days after a fire Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at Toast Four Corners Restaurant at 625 Middle Turnpike in Mansfield around 8:30 a.m. Mutual aid from other area departments was also called.

When crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming out of the walls and discovered a small fire inside the wall.

The restaurant was occupied at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it will be closed for the next few days while it assesses the damage and determines a timeline for reopening.