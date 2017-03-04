Multiple Departments Responding to Fire in Stafford

Multiple departments are responding to a fire in Stafford, according to emergency dispatchers.

Tolland county dispatch confirms West Stafford fire is on scene on Clark Road for a reported chimney fire that may have extended into a structure.

Mutual aid has been requested from Stafford fire, Willington fire, Somers Fire, and Crystal Lake fire. Tankers have been called in for water supply.

Dispatchers said when crews arrived defensive operations were ordered.

Eversource has also been called to disconnect power in the area.

More information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.