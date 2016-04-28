Mumps Outbreak Reported at Sacred Heart University

There is an outbreak of mumps at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, according to the state Department of Public Health, and they are urging residents to check their vaccination records and to be aware of the symptoms of mumps.

There are eight confirmed cases at Sacred Heart University and the Department of Public Health and the Fairfield Health Department have been working with the Sacred Heart University Wellness Center to investigate the outbreak.

One other confirmed case has been identified at a separate Connecticut university after spending time with ill students from SHU.

“With the end of the school semester approaching, and students dispersing to other locations for the summer, it is important for Connecticut residents to take steps to protect themselves against this highly contagious respiratory disease,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino said in a statement. “The best protection against mumps is to get vaccinated. In a school setting, it is especially important to wash your hands often and avoid sharing items, such as cups and utensils. If you develop symptoms of mumps, stay home and contact your medical provider for advice.”

A note on the Sacred Heart University website the cases were detected on March 22 and the students have recovered.

Nine probable cases with symptoms consistent with mumps and close contact with laboratory-confirmed cases have also been identified.

Mumps is a highly contagious respiratory disease that is spread through indirect or direct contact with an infected person’s nose or throat droplets, such as when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is best known for the puffy cheeks and swollen jaw that it causes because of inflammation of the salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides. Other common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite. Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms, and often they do not know they have the disease. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks. However, mumps can occasionally cause severe complications, especially in adults. Those can include encephalitis, meningitis, deafness, and inflammation of the testicles, ovaries or breasts. Rarely, inflammation of the testicles can lead to decreased fertility or sterility in males.

People with mumps can spread the infection for up to two days before and five days after symptoms develop, so those infected can spread the disease before they feel sick. Symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12 to 25 days after infection.

