Murphy, Blumenthal Demand 60 Votes for Supreme Court Nominee

Connecticut's US Senators won't rule out a filibuster to block Gorsuch but also pledged not to obstruct for the sake of politics. (Published 4 hours ago)

Both of Connecticut's US Senators said Wednesday that the only way anyone should be appointed to the Supreme Court is with 60 votes, alluding to concerns that Senate Republicans may attempt to change longstanding rules and tradition.

“Whether you call it a filibuster, a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court ought to be done by a 60 vote threshold, not by a razor thin majority vote," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Neither would rule out a filibuster on Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's selection for the vacancy left last February following the death of Antonin Scalia.

Sen. Chris Murphy said he won't follow the lead of Republicans, who last year refused to even hold a hearing for Merrick Garland, whom was nominated by President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy.

Murphy even left open the possibility that he could be one of the eight Democrats needed to seat Gorsuch on the high court.

"I don’t think we should be obstructionist like the Republicans were but if he’s going to bring his political viewpoints into the court, then I’m not going to support him. If he’s just going to interpret the law, then I’ll vote for him,"Murphy said.

Despite protests that were organized ahead of any pick named by Trump, Murphy says he won't cave to political pressures posed by the more activist wing of the Democratic Party. He says he's going to vote the way he feels Connecticut constituents would want him to vote.

"I don’t represent Democrats. I represent the State of Connecticut and people in Connecticut don’t want me to oppose every single thing Donald Trump does."