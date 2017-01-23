Murphy Sends President Trump Plan for American Jobs, Products

Platt Brothers in Waterbury was a recent victim to U.S. policy when it comes to "Buy American," a provision that places rules on when a federal agency needs to purchase American made, or American-based goods.

David Mieczkowski, the President and CEO of Platt Brothers, a company which specializes in the production of zinc rod and wire, said Monday morning he learned they had been outbid by a European manufacturer for a $100,000 contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Instead of making it in Connecticut with Connecticut labor, U.S. labor, it’s going to be made in Europe for the Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Defense," Mieczkowski said.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy has said since he entered office he has wanted to end the practice of the federal government making purchases from overseas manufacturers.

He sent a letter to President Donald Trump outlining his vision for accountability when it comes to federal spending, asking for a watchdog, regular audits, and limits on waivers all related to "Buy American."

“This is a relatively easy way for him to telegraph early in his presidency that he’s willing to put his actions where his words are with this ‘Buy America,’ campaign," Murphy said Monday,

President Trump himself, in his first day in office during his inauguration address said there will be new ground rules when it comes to how the federal government will make purchases.

"We will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American," President Trump said.

Murphy said even though he disagrees with President Trump "on just about every issue," he says ensuring American manufacturers get a first look from the federal government is a place where he can meet the new president.

“My job as a U.S. senator is to make people’s lives better in Connecticut and that means creating jobs here. My job is not to be the political opposition to Donald Trump. My job is to make life better for the people of Connecticut.”