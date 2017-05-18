Metro-North Train Derails in Westchester, 13 Injured

Thirteen people were injured after a Metro-North train derailed in Rye, officials said. Michael George reports.

A Metro-North train derailed in Westchester, injuring more than a dozen people and leading to delays during Thursday's evening rush, MTA officials said.

Thirteen people were injured in the derailment, including four people who required treatement at a hospital, officials said. At least one person was seen being taken off the train by stretcher.

Officials said five cars of the 12-car train derailed northeast of the Rye station, which is on the New Haven line. All of the affected cars were still upright after the derailment.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. Westchester County Executive Robert Astorino said the train appeared to be going around a curve at a speed faster than the 10 mph allowed.

"It's likely that it's excessive speed around that curve," Astorino said.

MTA would not confirm Astorino's statement about the speed, but said a speed restriction was set for the curve Thursday because of hot weather.

The train was headed south and scheduled to get into Grand Central at 5:42 p.m., officials said. It was approaching the Rye station when it derailed at 5 p.m.

Kim Rosenberg said the train lurched to the left.

"Smoke started rising, and you felt like you were riding on rocks," Rosenberg said. "People started to scream, and you were just hanging on the front of the seat."

"It felt like we were going to tip over," another passenger said.

Passengers were transferred to another train by 6:30 p.m., and crews were working to remove the derailed train Thursday night.

The MTA said it's optimistic it will be a "relatively normal" commute for Metro-North riders on Friday morning.