CT Agencies Celebrate National Consumer Protection Week

Coming up next week is National Consumer Protection Week, and the state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is joining the Connecticut Better Business Bureau to teach consumers different ways to protect themselves from growing marketplace threats and criminal activity.

The weeklong event runs March 5-11 and includes topics such as online safety, weight loss & health clubs, charities, consumer protection for military families, home improvement, common scams in the immigrant community, and retail warnings.

“This week is a great opportunity for consumers to take a few minutes to protect themselves, learn more about the market, and start to create the habits that will allow them to be smart consumers all year round,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris in a release.

DCP and the Connecticut Better Business Bureau suggest that consumers do three easy tasks that can prevent fraud and identity theft.

First, consumers should shred documents with private information that are no longer needed. Second, they should organize important paperwork regarding warranties, guarantees, or contracts and keep them in a safe place. Third, the DCP urges consumers to secure their online passwords, by having different passwords on every account and adding security questions.

"We have to be more vigilant than ever before, and National Consumer Protection Week is all about understanding these issues, protecting ourselves and our families, and knowing our rights when there is a problem,” said Connecticut Better Business Bureau Executive Communications Director, Howard Schwartz.

Visit DCP on Facebook or Twitter.

Visit CT Better Business Bureau on Facebook or Twitter.