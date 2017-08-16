National Data Shows Fatal Crashes Down; CT Fatal Crashes Up

Data from the National Safety Council shows that the number of deadly accidents this year is down compared to last, but in Connecticut, the opposite is true.

The National Safety Council took a look at the rate of deadly accidents so far this year from January to June, and compared that to the same period of time last year. In Connecticut, there have been 148 deadly accidents so far this year - 10 more compared to the same time last year.

The Connecticut Crash Data Repository shows New Haven has seen the most with 19 fatalities. There have been 14 fatal crashes near Bridgeport and Stamford, and 13 around Hartford.

When we look at the country as a whole, the number of deadly accidents already this year is down 1 percent compared to 2016.

So far, more than 1,800 people have been killed in crashes, and 2.1 million seriously injured.

Experts say technology behind the wheel, lower gas prices, and the economy are the main factors impacting these deadly trends.

To minimize your risk of getting into a deadly car crash, the Council says to never drink and drive, never use your phone while driving, and always buckle up.