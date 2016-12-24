Naugatuck Police Step up to Save Burglary Victims' Christmas

Naugatuck police officers all threw in to purchase a PS4 for this 10-year-old resident to replace one stolen by a burglar.

When a Naugatuck family had all the Christmas gifts stolen just days before the holiday, Naugatuck police rushed to the rescue.

Police said that around 7 p.m. Friday they responded to a reported burglary on New Haven Road. The resident told officers someone broke into the home and stole various items including electronics, clothing, and worst of all, Christmas gifts for her family.

According to police, responding officers decided to pool their resources to do something for the family. One of the items stole was a PS4 for the resident’s 10-year-old son, so officers headed over to Game Stop at Cross Point Plaza to purchase a new one. When the manager at Game Stop heard the story, the store pitched in with a significant discount off the price.

Officers returned to the home to give the mother, who was overwhelmed by the gesture and let her son have his Christmas gift a day early. He reacted with screams of joy and thanks.

The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.