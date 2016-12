Naugatuck police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Hannah Tynan was reported missing Friday when she did not return from school. Tynan attends Kennedy High School in Waterbury and lives with a foster family in Naugatuck.

Tynan is described as 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing peach-colored leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.