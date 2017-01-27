Naugatuck Teen Reported Missing

Naugatuck police are asking for help to find a 17-year-old high school student who is missing.

Hannah Tynan was last seen at Kennedy High School in Waterbury, but did not attend an after school program held in the afternoon there, according to Naugatuck police.

Hannah lives with a foster family in Naugatuck and they reported her missing around 11 p.m.

They told police they don’t know where Hannah went or where she might be headed, but she might be somewhere in the Waterbury area.

Hannah is around 5-feet-6 and has brown hair and a bun.

Anyone with information on where Hannah is should call Naugatuck police at (203) 729-5221.