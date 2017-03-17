Naugatuck Teen Reported Missing

Police are asking for help to find a 16-year-old Naugatuck girl who has been missing since yesterday.

Hannah Torres last communicated with family Thursday when she sent a family member a text that said the person would not see her for a while, according to police.

Family members told police that all of Hannah’s belongings were missing and they are concerned for her safety because of older people she has been associating with recently.

Hannah’s family believes she could be in the Waterbury area, where she has friends.

She was last seen getting into a white vehicle that family believes was a Lyft driver was operating.

Hannah is 5-feet-2, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black yoga pants and a blue jacket. Anyone who sees here should call Naugatuck police at (203) 729-5221.