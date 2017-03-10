The New Haven Police Department is advising parade goers to bundle up from head to toe for Sunday's parade.

The annual New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go on as planned Sunday afternoon, even with temperatures expected to be near freezing.

With two days to go until the parade, the Town Green Special Services District Ambassadors are working to keep the sidewalks as safe as possible.

“Our team is really used to these type of conditions,” said Charlotte Eliscu, Director of Marketing for the Town Green Special Services District. “We work really hard, we kind of live for this to make sure the city is both clean and safe for everyone that comes down to visit.”

New Haven Police are urging the thousands of people descending on downtown to bundle up from head to toe.

“You kind of get wrapped up in the music and the marchers and the floats and you may not realize that your toes are starting to turn to icicles,” NHPD spokesperson David Hartman said.

Marchers and spectators should watch out for black ice, Hartman added.

“There are certainly going to be patches of it,” he said. “We can’t dry the streets.”

The new Brother Jimmy’s BBQ on the corner of Crown and Temple streets is expecting a large crowd Sunday afternoon. Downtown bars could be extra packed because of the colder than normal weather for parade day.

“We do have an officer right at the front door for that exact reason as well as a 15 person security staff detail to help keep everything going smoothly,” Blake Maynard, the general manager of Brother Jimmy’s, said.

Police have a warning for people planning to celebrate with a couple Guinness pints or shots of Jameson.

“You’re as, if not more, vulnerable because of thinner blood to be susceptible to serious cold temperatures,” Hartman said.

Police suggest putting on boots and a warm pair of socks or two if you plan to watch the parade.

In addition to 180 New Haven Police officers, there will be several AMR ambulances along the parade route. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. at Sherman and Chapel streets.