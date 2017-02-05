Nearly 600 Eversource Customers Without Power in Middletown

Hundreds of Eversource customers are without power in Middletown, according to the company’s website.

The company tweeted that they expect to have power back up by 7 p.m., but some customers expressed frustration with the restoration time on Super Bowl Sunday.

Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross confirmed that the outage was caused by an issue with underground equipment and crews are on scene making repairs.

No other information was immediately available.